A Los Angeles judge Monday denied an emergency motion filed by Robert Durst’s attorneys asking for his murder trial to be postponed indefinitely. Superior Court Judge Mark Windham ruled only on the continuance — saying he would not hear testimony Monday from Durst’s doctor about the 78-year-old real estate scion’s “life-threatening health issues” or rule on whether the defendant should be released on a “high bail amount” due to the lack of the required 10 days notice by the defense team.