Chief Melekian is releasing the report of an Independent Investigation conducted by the Sintra Group in response to the allegations raised by an article published by LA Magazine on March 12th. The investigation focused on whether a City employee, Anthony Wagner, had a conflict of interest with a commercial cannabis storefront applicant, GSG SBCA, Inc. dba Golden State Greens, while serving as a member of the City’s Cannabis Application Review Team. In addition, the investigation also examined whether Golden State Greens received any preferential treatment in the application process.