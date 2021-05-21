Sixth Man of the Year Odds: Jordan Clarkson Boasts Slim Lead Over Finalists Joe Ingles & Derrick Rose

It has been an incredible season to date for the Utah Jazz as they glide into the playoffs with aspirations of being the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Currently, the Jazz are tied with the Suns as top dogs in the West, with both boasting records of 47-18. A key contributor yet again for the Jazz this year has been forward Joe Ingles. Ingles has been a flamethrower on the floor for Utah, so much so that he’s nearing historical marks that he didn’t even understand or realize.