Sixth Man of the Year Odds: Jordan Clarkson Boasts Slim Lead Over Finalists Joe Ingles & Derrick Rose

Jordan Clarkson looked like a runaway winner for Sixth Man of the Year award as late in the season as early April. Even in early May his odds were greater than -1300 to win Sixth Man of the Year. But, as the three finalists for the award were announced this week, Clarkson (-300) is a now just a slight favorite over Utah Jazz teammate Joe Ingles (+180), according to Sixth Man of the Year player futures odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. Derrick Rose (+10000) is the huge longshot third finalist.

