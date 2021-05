CHENEY – The Blackhawks boys and girls track and field teams wrapped up their first regular season in the Greater Spokane League at Ferris High School in Spokane last Thursday. The boys downed the host Saxons 76-69 while the girls just missed an upset, losing 80-70. The boys won eight of 10 events on the track, including 1-2 finishes in five of them. Senior Ryan Rieckmann won both the 100 and 200-meter dashes with times of 11:36 seconds and 22.96 while junior Braxton Hinton was right behind in second with times of 11.83 and 24.29.