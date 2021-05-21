newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holt, MI

Aviation classes coming to Holt High School this fall

By Yasmeen Ludy
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NiwVh_0a7HRukp00

An aviation program that started as a club, is flying into the Holt High School classrooms and making a landing as a permanent elective.

Three years ago, Holt High partnered with Mason’s Great Lakes Air Ventures to provide an after-school program for students interested in aviation.

Holt’s director of secondary programs, Lucas Schrauben, said the club became popular over the years.

Holt’s director of secondary programs, Lucas Schrauben, said the club became popular over the years.

“Due to the growth that we're having in the academy, we really started to hone in on how can we make this more sustainable and part of what we're doing. And that led to two new electives,” he said.

One of the electives will be a futuristic study of aviation and AI, with drone technology. The second elective will be intro to flying, “which is essentially ground school for becoming a pilot," Schrauben said.

Victoria Ericks, an 11th-grade student, said she was part of the aviation club, and she’s excited for it to be a class.

Victoria Ericks, an 11th-grade student, said she was part of the aviation club, and she’s excited for it to be a class.

“My dad used to be a pilot, actually. And he was pretty good at it,” she said. “And I was like, you know, that's the least I could do for him, you know, to make him proud.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bnszw_0a7HRukp00 Yasmeen Ludy
Drone flying

Students won’t actually be flying planes. The courses will be similar to ground school and they’ll learn from a flight instructor.

Students won’t actually be flying planes. The courses will be similar to ground school and they’ll learn from a flight instructor.

“Due to you know, liabilities, insurance, we can't add an actual flying piece into the curriculum of the class. However, for the drone side of things, we absolutely can. And so we've got a few drones that were donated by Great Lakes Air Ventures,” said flight instructor James Reif.

Reif said students will receive hands-on experience with drones. They’ll learn how to fly them and make videos with them.

There will also be a flight simulator for students to feel what it's like to actually be in a plane while working from their desk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xG41z_0a7HRukp00 Yasmeen Ludy
Flight Simulator

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Holt, MI
City
Mason, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#High School Students#Secondary School#Holt High School#Great Lakes Air Ventures#Ai#Flight#Fox47news Website#Breaking News#Daily Headlines#Twitter Like#Aviation#Ground School#Fall#Secondary Programs#Hands On Experience#Flying#Planes#Drone Technology#Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Weather
News Break
Education
News Break
Facebook
Related
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Ingham County, MIFox47News

Ingham Intermediate School District - 5/14/21

Julie Lubin, Associate Principal at Wilson Talent Center, talks about their summer career camps. For more information visit InghamISD.org/wtc. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere. Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options:...
Michigan Statemsu.edu

60 seconds of Spartan spring

The arrival of spring at Michigan State University brings with it the peaceful beauty of campus reawakening after a cold winter. Ducks on the Red Cedar River, the reemergence of flowers, the greening of trees, gentle breezes, sunshine and the sounds of Beaumont Tower give us a calm sense of renewal and hope. Take a deep breath and enjoy the familiar sights and sounds of MSU in the spring.
Holt, MIWILX-TV

High School student creates online business during pandemic

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - On Studio 10 we have a student shout out who is going above and beyond for your typical high school senior. Emma Grace Hodges is not only a senior at Holt high school- but the owner and founder of a growing online business. Picture this, it’s...