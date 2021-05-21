Cowboys NFL Preseason Set, Jaguars QB Lawrence (And Tebow) Featured

FRISCO - Cowboys Nation continues to receive guidance from the NFL on how, when and where to pack its travel gear with the finalization of the preseason opponents' list. That is now complete with the addition of the official dates and times for all of the exhibition schedule.

If you are hungry for football, even the preseason games are a feast. This year's banquet begins with one of the rare occurrences in the form of a Sunday preseason outing at Noon against Jacksonville on Aug. 29.

That game, perhaps against No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and former Heisman Trophy QB Tim Tebow, who officially signed with the Jaguars this week as a tight end, will round out the preseason schedule of four games.

WEEK 1 · Thu Aug 5 · 7 PM CT

Vs Pittsburgh Steelers

KTVT/105.3 THE FAN

TOM BENSON HALL OF FAME STADIUM

WEEK 2 · Fri Aug 13 · 9 PM CT

At Arizona Cardinals

KTVT/105.3 THE FAN

STATE FARM STADIUM

WEEK 3 · Sat Aug 21 · 7 PM CT

Houston Texans

KTVT/105.3 THE FAN

AT&T STADIUM

WEEK 4 · Sun Aug 29 · 12:00 PM CT

Jacksonville Jaguars

KTVT/105.3 THE FAN

AT&T STADIUM

Most teams are just playing three games now with the 17-game regular-season schedule. The Cowboys still will play four thanks to the Aug. 5 Hall of Fame Game against Pittsburgh.

Dallas also plays on Aug. 13 at Arizona, which likely means the Cowboys would break training camp in Oxnard, Calif. on Aug 12.

The Cowboys will finish their game with the Cardinals and come home to Dallas to play the Aug. 21 preseason home opener against Houston.

This season, the NFL is giving most teams two full weeks between the final preseason game and the start of the regular season. Of course, Dallas will have a different schedule, but still plenty of rest in between the game against Jacksonville and the Sept. 9 season-opener in Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football.