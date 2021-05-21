newsbreak-logo
San Diego, CA

StartBlue Program Now Accepting Applications for Fall 2021

By Brittany Hook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUC San Diego’s new ocean-focused accelerator accepting applications from May 21 to July 2. Are you a San Diego-based innovator, engineer, or scientist working on the next big idea to solve the ocean’s greatest challenges? If so, then you might be an ideal candidate for startBlue, a new program at UC San Diego that supports San Diego’s Blue Economy and formation of new blue businesses.

