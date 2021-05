Cristiano Ronaldo has praised "exciting" pair Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, as well as revealing how he would like to remembered when he retires. Ronaldo has had a storied career, breaking a string of records for club and country and also winning a host of silverware. His competitive rivalry with Lionel Messi propelled football to new heights in the late 2000s and early 2010s and despite being 36, he shows little sign of slowing down his remarkable scoring rate.