Just in case you missed the big news from Google I/O 2021 yesterday, Samsung’s Tizen platform for smartwatches is dead. Actually, scratch that. To put it more accurately, Tizen is getting a new lease of life after getting merged with Google’s Wear OS to create a unified platform for upcoming smartwatches. One of those smartwatches will be the Galaxy Watch 4, and if leaks are to be believed, Google’s very own Pixel Watch too. But what happens to the current portfolio of Samsung smartwatches that are based on Tizen? Well, they are not going to be left out.