I grew up in Petersburg, Virginia, one of the poorest communities in our commonwealth. Petersburg is a strong community thanks to the people I grew up with: our faith leaders; my teacher, Sgt. Maj. Frost; and my grandmother, Mary Lee. People in our community fought to keep Petersburg alive when politicians of the past turned their backs on us. It’s a town that had been left behind. Too many families struggled to get by – including my own. Luckily, I was raised by my grandmother, Mary Lee Carroll, a powerhouse and leader in our neighborhood, who taught me what I hold true: that even if you don’t have much, “If you have it, you have to give it.”