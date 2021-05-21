newsbreak-logo
Researchers have discovered a new way of transmitting Covit-19, which could provide clues as to how to fight the virus – Diario la Pegina

By Arzu Daniel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have shown that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, also spreads through cells in the immune system, and in parallel have found a way to fight it. The discovery was made by researchers at the Research Institute of Virology and HIV at the 12D Octopray Hospital in Madrid, and their findings were published in the scientific journal Blos Pathogens. This work has been carried out in collaboration with research groups in France – the Institute of Structural Biology in Grenoble – and the University of Italy Tecli Studio de Milano.

