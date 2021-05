Anyone who's obsessed with the true-crime genre knows that behind every crime is a backstory, and the more details that emerge, the more compelling it becomes. From cold cases being reopened due to advances in forensic science to widely publicized ones with televised hearings, HBO Max's true-crime documentaries feature some of the most chilling and sinister cases that'll give your brain something to chew on from start to finish. No matter how infuriating or satisfying the final court decision, one thing's for sure, and that's how fascinating it is to unpack the reasons behind such unthinkable acts and what drove these people to commit them. If you're ready to experience a roller coaster of emotions, head to HBO Max to stream these 15 true-crime documentaries.