Burlington, MA

Burlington police given $500K for mental health outreach

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Michael Kent recently announced the Burlington Police Department will receive a $500,000 Cummings Foundation grant that will support the Burlington Mental Health Initiative for the next decade. The grant money will allow the Department to:. Hire a part-time Problem Solving Analyst who will gather, analyze and share information regarding...

