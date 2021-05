She did it again. My wife sent me to the store to buy some bottled water. Sometimes I feel like the guy who was asleep for 20 years only to wake and find the world drastically changed. There was a time when I refused to believe that people would spend money on water in a bottle. Today, bottled water sells more than coffee. But, if it were just water it would be simple to purchase. That is not the case, however. I discovered that there are all types of bottled water, such as fruit-flavored water (we used to call that lemonade), water with vitamins added and something called Propel which is a water that is energized (we used to call that Mountain Dew.)