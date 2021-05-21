newsbreak-logo
Sales of Plant-Based Protein Still Gaining Even as Pandemic Cases Are Waning

By Maxwell Rabb
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 6 days ago
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers bought more plant-based proteins than ever, and this trend has continued even as the virus is on the retreat, according to new market research just released. For the past 14 months, consumer shopping habits drastically shifted as it became easier to shop for food online, and more people were seeking to strengthen immunity and improve nutrition, according to the International Food Information Council's latest survey: 2021 Food & Health Survey detailing how consumers' enthusiasm for plant-based proteins is still going strong.

92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
426K+
Views
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.

