Lake County Flash, May 21, 2021

Okay, for those who are interested let me explain my process; As I scroll through Facebook I find out about a particular live music event from a post where someone tells us of about band, a party, a solo artist – everything from a drum circle to a big concert – all courtesy of a friend, relative or neighbor who just wants folks to know about this live music event that’s gonna be happening. I write all this information down onto a template that I created for the LCMG, then I surf other websites from our local venues that feature live music, also adding all that info onto the template. Then I make calls to the other venues where live music is featured. Once I’ve checked every nook and cranny where live music info, rumors and even sometimes lies can be found, every Tuesday I create this week’s live music guide. Total time to compile info for the guide, and then write up a reasonably entertaining music listing, and then finally post it onto a few LC music-related FB pages: 3 to 5 hours. Without fail, immediately after posting, I get responses from folks letting me know I forgot something. No, no, no! I didn’t forget anything – I just didn’t know about it. Look up “fallible” in the dictionary and you’ll find a picture of me alongside the definition. My point is this; many solo musicians, bands, and venues don’t do much in the way of self-promotion, so I rely on whatever info is available.