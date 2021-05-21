Trial For Manning Man Accused Of Sex Offender Registry Violation Scheduled For August
A Manning man accused of a sex offender registry violation has been scheduled for trial in August. According to Carroll County District Court records, 20-year-old Michael John William Lyons, formerly of Carroll, pled not guilty late last week to the single aggravated misdemeanor count. He was convicted of lascivious acts with a child, a class C felony, in April after a Carroll Police Department investigation revealed he had performed sex acts with a 13-year-old victim between April 15 and May 31 of last year. He was placed on probation for five years and ordered to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. Authorities say Lyons failed to communicate a change of address to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office after relocating to Manning last month. Lyons’ jury trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 10 with a pretrial conference set for Thursday, July 22. An aggravated misdemeanor in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.www.1380kcim.com