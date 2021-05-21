newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manning, IA

Trial For Manning Man Accused Of Sex Offender Registry Violation Scheduled For August

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Manning man accused of a sex offender registry violation has been scheduled for trial in August. According to Carroll County District Court records, 20-year-old Michael John William Lyons, formerly of Carroll, pled not guilty late last week to the single aggravated misdemeanor count. He was convicted of lascivious acts with a child, a class C felony, in April after a Carroll Police Department investigation revealed he had performed sex acts with a 13-year-old victim between April 15 and May 31 of last year. He was placed on probation for five years and ordered to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. Authorities say Lyons failed to communicate a change of address to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office after relocating to Manning last month. Lyons’ jury trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 10 with a pretrial conference set for Thursday, July 22. An aggravated misdemeanor in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.

www.1380kcim.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manning, IA
State
Iowa State
County
Carroll County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Carroll, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Carroll County, IA
Crime & Safety
Carroll County, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Acts#Trial Court#Jury Trial#County Court#County Police#Carroll Police Department#Probation#Prison#County Sheriff#Authorities#April#July#Lascivious Acts#August#Address
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
We Are Iowa

Man suspected of killing Iowa trooper pleads not guilty

A man suspected of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a violent standoff last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case. Michael Lang, 41, was set to appear in court Monday on charges of first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer...
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll Woman Indicted On Assault Charges For May 5 Incident

A Carroll woman accused of property damage and attacking police during a May 5 incident was indicted last week in District Court for Carroll County. Court records show 38-year-old Jennifer Lynn Stricker is charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer and two counts of interference with official acts, all aggravated misdemeanors. Authorities says Stricker assaulted two victims and used a metal signpost to damage a door and destroy a child’s motorbike. When the two officers who were called to the scene attempted to take her into custody, she resisted arrest causing injuries to both. Her arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 27. Each aggravated misdemeanor count carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll Man Sentenced Thursday For November Burglary

The sentence for a Carroll man accused of breaking into a pickup truck last November was handed down Thursday. According to Carroll County District Court records, 19-year-old Dalton Lee Andrew Maples pled guilty to third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison. However, the sentence, along with over $1,700 in fines and surcharges, were suspended, and Maples was instead placed on probation for three years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services as part of an agreement with prosecutors. A Carroll Police Department affidavit says Maples and three other men, identified as 22-year-old Devin Christian Morrison and 19-year-old Charles James Rowland and 18-year-old Austin Lee Wheeler, all of Carroll, broke into a truck parked in the 100 block of North Clark Street on Nov. 5, removing several items from inside and causing over $2,000 in damage to the vehicle.
Iowa StateHawk Eye

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.
Iowa StateABC13 Houston

Jury selection begins for man charged in Iowa college student's death

The murder trial of a Mexican farmworker accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who was attacked while out for an evening jog in 2018, began on Monday with jury selection. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the case that garnered national...
Iowa StatePosted by
WOKV

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty

After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college baseball player finally got his first chance at the plate. Train derailment causes northwest Iowa town evacuation. A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa prompted people to evacuate. Iowa kindergarteners spread joy by waving to patients receiving treatment. Updated: 6 hours...
Carroll County, IAcarrollspaper.com

Judge: County employee lost job for ‘misconduct’

A former Carroll County employee failed in her most-recent attempt to get unemployment insurance benefits after she was forced to resign for improperly disbursing emergency assistance money to a woman who didn’t need it. Rosemarie Stotts, 65, appealed an administrative law judge’s decision last year that denied her the benefits.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Former Carroll County Employee’s Request For Judicial Review Of Misconduct Classification Denied

A former Carroll County employee’s request for judicial review of a September ruling that she was discharged for misconduct has been denied. In Carroll County District Court documents filed Wednesday, the judge states substantial evidence had been presented supporting the assertion that General Assistance Director and regional Social Worker, Rosemarie Stotts, “knew or should have known her conduct was contrary to the best interest of the employer.” Stotts resigned in lieu of termination last May after being suspended in early April while an investigation was initiated regarding conduct with a client. In the court documents it is revealed Stotts was asked to hold $6,000 of an inheritance “for safekeeping” by a client with an identified mental illness as they were in the process of switching to a new representative payee. Stotts kept the money in a lockbox and doled it out to the client at their request over a period of several months. The payee became aware of the situation and notified their supervisor. Although the issue was also forwarded to the Carroll Police Department for review, no criminal charges were filed. In addition, Stotts also approved $348 in emergency general relief assistance to the same client for help in moving out of an abusive situation. But there was at minimum $1,440 still available in cash, which Stotts did not report. The Board of Supervisors found the omission, in conjunction with the previous actions, to be forms of misconduct. Stotts filed for and was approved for unemployment compensation benefits in May of 2020. However, the county appealed and the ruling was reversed. Stotts appealed in early August but the Employment Appeal Board upheld the denial of benefits. As of this airing, Stotts has not responded to Carroll Broadcasting’s requests for comment.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll Man Accused Of Crafting Weapons In Jail Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

A Carroll man accused of crafting weapons while in custody at the Carroll County jail was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison Thursday. According to Carroll County District Court records, 30-year-old Brice Edward Shrimpton pled guilty at the end of April to possession of a weapon in a correctional intuition, a class C felony. Shrimpton’s 10-year sentence will be served concurrently with a 14-year term handed down following a second-degree burglary conviction and probation revocation earlier this year. The charges were filed against Shrimpton after a makeshift plexiglass knife and shiv fashioned from a toothbrush were located in his cell while he was awaiting sentencing following the February conviction.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Ft. Dodge Man Arrested Thursday In Carroll After Shattering Car Window With Shoe

A Fort Dodge man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning after allegedly breaking a car window with his shoe. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched at approximately 4:35 a.m. to the Burke Inn Motel and Suites in the 1200 block of Plaza Drive. After speaking with the reporting party, authorities determined the suspect, 18-year-old Isiah Christopher Mosley, had damaged the victim’s 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt following a verbal dispute. Authorities say Mosley had thrown a shoe at the driver’s side door window with enough force to cause it to shatter. Damage to the vehicle is estimated at approximately $330. Mosley was arrested and transported to the Carroll County jail. He is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, May 20.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll And Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Schedule Weapons Permit Classes

The Carroll and Crawford County Sheriff’s Offices have announced dates for upcoming permit to carry classes. In Carroll County, the classes are free of charge to county residents, providing them with certification to acquire a permit to carry which also acts as a permit to purchase. The first scheduled class is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 with the second on Saturday, June 19 at 8 a.m. Both will be held in the lower-level meeting room at the Carroll County Courthouse. Proof of residency is required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, these classes will be limited to 20 people each and registration is required. This can be done by calling the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 712-792-4393 and then selecting option one. The class is free but there is a charge of $50 for the permit itself and this payment needs to be brought to the class. Participants will also need to print off and bring with them the permit application, which can be found by following the link included below. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their permit to carry class on Sunday, May 16 at 1 p.m. in the Law Enforcement Center at 1119 1st Ave. North, Denison. There is a $20 charge for Crawford County residents. The class fee raises to $40 per person for out of county residents. They will be limiting their session to 22 people and registration will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 712-263-2146 with questions or to be added to the list.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll Man Accused Of Crafting Weapons At Carroll County Jail Pleads Guilty

A Carroll man accused of crafting weapons while in custody at the Carroll County jail has filed a written guilty plea to one of the felony charges levied against him. Carroll County District Court records show 30-year-old Brice Edward Shrimpton submitted his plea Thursday to a single count of possession of a weapon in a correctional facility, a class C felony. Shrimpton was indicted in March after authorities located a toothbrush that had been sharpened into a shiv in his jail cell on March 14 and a makeshift plexiglass knife hidden under his mattress on Feb. 23. At the time, Shrimpton was awaiting sentencing related to a February burglary conviction. He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on that class C felony charge. Shrimpton faces the possibility of an additional 10 years of incarceration for this latest charge. A plea acceptance hearing has been scheduled for Monday, May 17.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Des Moines Man Indicted Wednesday On Drug Trafficking Charges In Carroll County District Court

A Des Moines man arrested last week by the Carroll Police Department was indicted Wednesday on two drug trafficking charges. According to district court records, 24-year-old Taylor John Kramer faces one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B felony, and possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, a class D felony. Kramer was arrested on April 22 as a result of a Feb. 26 incident. Authorities seized approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of marijuana, baggies, a scale and cash during a traffic stop. Combined, the charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. However, each count carries a triple penalty enhancement due to prior convictions in Carroll County in July 2018. Kramer’s arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Monday, May 17.
Carroll County, IAcarrollspaper.com

Former Carroll man gets 60 years for killing

A 46-year-old former Carroll man was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison this week for killing someone when he was caught stealing items from a Sioux City house to get money to buy methamphetamine. Gary Lynn Dains Jr. was initially charged with first-degree murder and three other felonies...
Marcus, IAkicdam.com

Carroll Man Arrested On Marcus PD Drug Warrant

Marcus, IA (KICD) — A Carroll man was arrested in Carroll County Wednesday on an arrest warrant stemming from charges filed by the Marcus Police Department. The Department says 43-year-old Kevin Schulz was arrested on a warrant charging him with conspiracy to deliver 5 or more grams of meth and held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.