Trial For Manning Man Accused Of Sex Offender Registry Violation Scheduled For August

A former Carroll County employee’s request for judicial review of a September ruling that she was discharged for misconduct has been denied. In Carroll County District Court documents filed Wednesday, the judge states substantial evidence had been presented supporting the assertion that General Assistance Director and regional Social Worker, Rosemarie Stotts, “knew or should have known her conduct was contrary to the best interest of the employer.” Stotts resigned in lieu of termination last May after being suspended in early April while an investigation was initiated regarding conduct with a client. In the court documents it is revealed Stotts was asked to hold $6,000 of an inheritance “for safekeeping” by a client with an identified mental illness as they were in the process of switching to a new representative payee. Stotts kept the money in a lockbox and doled it out to the client at their request over a period of several months. The payee became aware of the situation and notified their supervisor. Although the issue was also forwarded to the Carroll Police Department for review, no criminal charges were filed. In addition, Stotts also approved $348 in emergency general relief assistance to the same client for help in moving out of an abusive situation. But there was at minimum $1,440 still available in cash, which Stotts did not report. The Board of Supervisors found the omission, in conjunction with the previous actions, to be forms of misconduct. Stotts filed for and was approved for unemployment compensation benefits in May of 2020. However, the county appealed and the ruling was reversed. Stotts appealed in early August but the Employment Appeal Board upheld the denial of benefits. As of this airing, Stotts has not responded to Carroll Broadcasting’s requests for comment.