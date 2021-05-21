newsbreak-logo
Dwayne Johnson Will Voice Superman’s Dog in ‘League of Super Pets’

By Matt Singer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dwayne Johnson is already playing DC’s Black Adam in a movie — now he’s adding another DC Comics superhero to his resume: Krypto the Superdog. Superman’s furry best friend will appear in a Warner Bros. movie called League of Super Pets, which is headed to theaters next year. According to...

