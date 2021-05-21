Dwayne Johnson Will Voice Superman’s Dog in ‘League of Super Pets’

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Say what you will about Batman Forever but it isn't as bad as some fans claim it to be and while it's nowhere near the caliber of Batman 89 or even Batman Returns, it's still a pretty good watch every now and then and I can even go as far as saying that still holds up quite well. However, it can't be denied that the film's overall tone which had a little silliness served as a haunting foreshadowing of what's to come with its follow-up Batman & Robin going full-on camp and ditching all the darkness and grittiness that made the first two films so iconic.