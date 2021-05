1. NFL Network makes this 'wins total' prediction for Buffalo in 2021. NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund released her win total projections for every team in the NFL. For the Bills, she projected that the team would have 11.1 wins which is second only to the Chiefs (11.9 wins) in the AFC. With double-digit wins in 2021, the Bills will have had three-straight double-digit win seasons for only the second time in franchise history and for the first time since the 1990-1993 seasons.