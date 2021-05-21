Monica Lewinsky's Latest Tweet Is Causing A Stir

Monica Lewinsky may not have gotten a fair shake in 1998, when it was revealed that Lewinsky, then a 21-year-old intern to former President Bill Clinton, was involved in a sexual relationship with the ex-commander-in-chief — one pocked and demarcated by a number of power differentials and inequitable dynamics. But since reemerging as a public figure in 2014 following the publication of her much-lauded essay "Shame and Survival" at Vanity Fair, which detailed her years-long struggles in the aftermath of the Clinton incident, Lewinsky has experienced what can only be deemed as an ebullient, all-empowering renaissance. Since the release of that landmark essay, Lewinsky has made her name as an entrepreneur, a preeminent speaker, and a feminist and anti-bullying activist.