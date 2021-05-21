Kishwaukee Family YMCA to host ‘Skating into Summer’

We simply couldn’t do what we do without generous volunteers who give their time and talents to WNIJ. Jan Booth, from DeKalb, says she volunteers at the station because she believes in the mission of public radio. “WNIJ has been a part of my life since they came on the air. I rely on them to bring me balanced, fair and accurate information, as well as smart and engaging entertainment. I volunteer whenever I can by answering phones and helping prepare mailings. It's important to me to do whatever I can to keep this valuable resource present and thriving in our community.”