Dekalb, IL

Kishwaukee Family YMCA to host ‘Skating into Summer’

By Madelaine Vikse
northernstar.info
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis will be the last roller skating event of the season, which will resume this fall. According to the Kishwaukee Family YMCA website, all people of all skill levels are welcome. Tickets are $2 for members, $5 for program participants and free for family membership holders. The YMCA, 2500 W. Bethany Road, will have skates for rent for $2 per person. Pre-registration is recommended as events are limited to 50 participants. Masks are required for those who are unvaccinated, while those who are fully vaccinated can attend without masks.

