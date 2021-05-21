This Is Where Wicked Tuna Is Filmed

Kated Travel Episode 162 – What To Do When You Can’t Travel, with Lisa Niver and host, Stephen Bailey. What do you do when your number one passion is taken away? What do you do when you always travel, and then you can’t travel? It’s easy to be despondent during the great pause that is Covid-19. But some travellers see opportunity and positivity in the situation. Lisa Niver from We Said Go Travel brings her positive energy and great advice in today’s episode. She gives tips on how to use this time productivity and stay upbeat for when travel can return.