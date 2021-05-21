This Is Where Wicked Tuna Is Filmed
Ever since "Wicked Tuna" launched on the National Geographic Channel in 2012, viewers have watched fishermen chase down one of the most sought-after fish in the world: bluefin tuna. Like any good reality show, the stakes are high and some outsized personalities are on hand in pursuit of bragging rights. However, the cast of "Wicked Tuna" is there to get paid, and all it takes is 20 or so fish per season for the captains to have successful year. Making the experience even more interesting is the show's commitment to using sustainable, low-impact fishing practices such as hand-reels and harpoons to catch the critically endangered species, via the Center for American Progress.www.looper.com