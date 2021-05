Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 1-under-par 71 during Monday's first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind. Perkins finished by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and is tied for 11th place heading into Tuesday's second round. He had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his round on the 7,173-yard, par-72 layout.