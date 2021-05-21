Drake’s New Hairstyle Takes Its Cue From His Lovelorn Lyrics
That Drake wears his heart on his sleeve is part of his appeal. From his emotion-forward lyrics to his storied dating history, the rapper has made a career out of love—whether leading with it, admonishing it, or recovering from it. Now, it seems, said heart has moved to his head. The rapper was spotted last night in West Hollywood sporting a new addition to his faded buzz cut: a small heart etched into the front left of his hair to saccharine effect.www.vogue.com