Drake’s New Hairstyle Takes Its Cue From His Lovelorn Lyrics

Last night, Drake’s son Adonis made a public appearance at the Billboard Music Awards, where he stood tucked behind his dad’s legs during his acceptance speech for Artist of the Decade. Drake actually took the stage flanked by the entirety of his OVO crew (plus his mom and dad), an entourage big enough to play a pickup game of basketball against each other. It feels like we haven't seen a rapper and his full team haven't taken a stage en masse like this since the Source Awards days. And while OVO technically presented him with the award—with a speech from Drake's manager Future—to make the event a genuine family affair, that didn't stop Drake from calling in the big guns and enlisting his bestie LeBron to narrate a dramatic clip summarizing his decade fo dominance. And yet, Adonis stole the show.