Margie’s Brings Seafood Towers and 100 Local Jobs to Rockaway Beach

If the Jersey Shore had its own themed infinity gauntlet, fresh seafood would surely be one of the stones, and The Lobster House’s logo may be on it. Featuring dockside seating and serving some of the best seafood in the area, this should be your first stop after surviving the Garden State Parkway. It has a fish market, takeout shop, raw bar, and restaurant all under the same roof, so you can satisfy any craving you have - from feasting on shrimp by the water to taking home the catch of the day to grill up at your rental.