Margie’s Brings Seafood Towers and 100 Local Jobs to Rockaway Beach

By Andrea Strong
Grub Street
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rockaways’ food scene has come a long way in the decade since Hurricane Sandy; beachgoers now have their pick of mushroom-pepita tacos, grass-fed burgers, and avocado-chicken arepas, among other things (that is, if the concession stands get cleaned up before Memorial Day). A brasserie-style restaurant in a ritzy new hotel like The Rockaway seems like a natural next step. But this one’s going for something a little different.

www.grubstreet.com
