VPC sharing allows customers to share subnets from a central AWS account with other AWS accounts in the same organization created in AWS Organizations. Centralized control of your virtual private cloud (VPC) structure allows you to maintain separation of duties through AWS account boundaries. A best practice for creating VPCs and other resources in the AWS Cloud is to develop your infrastructure as code (IaC). You can use AWS CloudFormation for this purpose because it offers an easy way to model, provision, and manage your resources through reusable templates.