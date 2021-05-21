‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson must face trial on 3 rape charges involving 3 women who testified this week: judge

Actor Danny Masterson, best known for playing Steven Hyde on “That ’70s Show,” must stand trial on three counts of rape involving three separate woman, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled Friday.

Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo made the decision after hearing live testimony from the women during an emotional probable cause hearing that Masterson attended with a rotating cast of supporters, including his mom.

The women described in painstaking detail the alleged rapes by Masterson in 2001 and 2003 and how their membership in the controversial Church of Scientology affected how they processed and reported what happened.

Masterson has denied the rape claims, calling them “outrageous” and “ridiculous” in statements over the last few years.

His defense lawyer, Thomas Mesereau, said all the sex was consensual and that the women were influenced by prominent ex-Scientologist Leah Remini, the “King of Queens” star who featured the women on her A&E series “Scientology and the Aftermath.”

In tearful testimony Wednesday, Masterson’s former girlfriend Christina Bixler said she was raped twice by Masterson while they lived together at his Hollywood Hills home when she was 23 years old and Masterson was enjoying the height of his TV fame.

The first incident involved the actor initiating intercourse in late 2001 while she was sleeping and is the basis for one of the charges, Bixler testified.

She said the second attack took place about a month or two later, with Masterson allegedly drugging her and penetrating her anally while she was unconscious.

Another accuser told the court Tuesday that she felt drugged after Masterson fed her a red alcoholic drink in April 2003. She woke up to him penetrating her vaginally and anally, she said.

The third accuser told the court Thursday that Masterson also fed her a drink that caused her to lose control of her faculties in 2003.

She said he “commanded” her to strip, and she complied out of fear before he ordered her upstairs and penetrated her in his shower and bedroom without consent.

The 45-year-old actor has been free on bail since he was charged and arrested in June.

He faces up to 45 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.