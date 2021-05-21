newsbreak-logo
Adam Silver: NBA Play-In Tournament Should Return

By Dave Deckard
Blazer's Edge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA Commissioner Adam Silver liked the effects of the Play-In Tournament, pitting the 7th- 10th-place finishers in each conference against each other to earn seeds in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. According to an article by Tim Bontemps of ESPN, citing a radio interview with Silver earlier in the day, the Commissioner wants the tournament to return.

