Martice Fuller, convicted of killing Kenosha teen, sentenced to life in prison

Martice Fuller, who was found guilty of killing Kaylie Juga in Kenosha County in 2019, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday.

Fuller, now 18, was charged as an adult for first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. A jury found him guilty in March of 2021.

Prosecutors say Juga’s ex-boyfriend, Fuller, broke into her home and shot and killed her. She was listening to music in the bedroom at the time.

At sentencing Friday, Stephanie Juga spoke to the Judge about how much she misses her daughter.

"Whether we were shopping, going to the gym, going to Starbucks, watching Netflix, jamming in the car to music, or just dancing like crazy in the kitchen, she was always by my side. She was my biggest cheerleader," Juga said. "Now I am lost."

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley calls this case domestic violence.

"I cried openly when I read Nick Juga's letter, and I did that because this is a man who has spent his entire professional life protecting this country and protecting all of us as individuals," Graveley said.

Martice Fuller wrote a statement which an attorney read for him in court. He apologized, but without explanation, said he maintains his innocence.

"But I have to continue to stand innocent, because I am," the attorney read out loud for Fuller. "And I know that I've barely showed emotion throughout my time. But in all honesty, it is because it's hard to have tears left to cry knowing my mom lost a son, one of her children, too."

Fuller's attorney asked the court for the possibility of extended supervision in 25 to 30 years.

"To give someone who is 18 years old some ability to think that one day they may be able to walk in the world, to do something, a small thing to make up for the tremendous pain and sorrow," said Carl Bradford Johnson.

The judge granted the state's request and sentenced Fuller to life in prison without a chance at parole. In her statement, Judge Mary Kay Wagner noted Fuller did not have a "damaged childhood" or a history of mental illness.

"The court has no trust whatsoever that what brought you to this murder and attempted murder is repaired or repairable ever," Judge Wagner said.

Juga’s mother says she was upstairs when she heard her daughter scream. She said in an interview in 2019 that she stood next to Fuller, while he was pointing a gun at her, and she said “You don’t have to do this.” He responded, “Yes I have to."

Both were 15 at the time and standout students at Bradford High School.

The mother also told investigators she attempted to shut the door, but was shot several times by Fuller. She then locked herself in the bathroom and called 911.

Juga's mother, Stephanie, testified about her daughter.

"She had a huge heart," Juga said. "She was amazing. She always thought of everyone first before herself."

During his closing arguments in his trial, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said evidence and witness testimony points to domestic violence.

"Because Kaylie Juga was controlled by this defendant, and then he was hurt by this defendant, Kaylie Juga was stalked by this defendant, and then Kaylie Juga murdered by this defendant," Graveley said. "And the Juga family, the Juga family here today is left broken."

Fuller was also charged with an additional battery by prisoners - party to a crime. A criminal complaint states that Fuller and three other inmates assaulted another inmate at Kenosha County Jail.

At trial, Fuller's defense attorney said memory and lack of DNA evidence could point to reasonable doubt.

"Stephanie Juga on the 911 call said it was Martice Fuller," Carl Johnson said in his closing arguments. "Police took that and they ran. They didn’t try and figure out, can we get some physical evidence, such as DNA, such as fingerprints just to be sure that that's right. But they heard that name, they got tunnel vision, and off we went."

