Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert, Lake Isabella by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 12:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert; Lake Isabella; Tehachapi Area WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Lake Isabella, Tehachapi Area, Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways impacted include Highway 58 below Tehachapi pass in the vicinity of Mojave and Highway 14 between Rosamond and Red Rock Canyon State Park.alerts.weather.gov