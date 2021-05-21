newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kern County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert, Lake Isabella by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 12:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert; Lake Isabella; Tehachapi Area WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Lake Isabella, Tehachapi Area, Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways impacted include Highway 58 below Tehachapi pass in the vicinity of Mojave and Highway 14 between Rosamond and Red Rock Canyon State Park.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosamond, CA
County
Tulare County, CA
City
Mojave, CA
City
Indian Wells, CA
City
Lake Isabella, CA
County
Kern County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Wells Valley#Lake County#Mojave Desert#Wind Advisory#Kern County Desert#West Winds#Tehachapi Area#Gusty Winds#Gusts#Tehachapi Pass#Target Area#Tree Limbs#Highways#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Weather
Country
India
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Tulare County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sequoia Kings by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Sequoia Kings SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN TULARE COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM PDT At 416 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 25 miles west of Cartago in the Sierra Nevada in eastern Tulare County, including over the SQF Castle Fire burn scar moving southeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and brief moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Tulare County.