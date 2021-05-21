Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert, Lake Isabella by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Sequoia Kings SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN TULARE COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM PDT At 416 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 25 miles west of Cartago in the Sierra Nevada in eastern Tulare County, including over the SQF Castle Fire burn scar moving southeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and brief moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Tulare County.