The Legalization of Cannabis in New York and the Need for D&O Insurance Coverage

Every new business looking to manage risk must consider what insurance it needs to protect its assets. But state-legal cannabis businesses have been forced to manage risk without widely available and affordably-priced insurance to suit all of the operational demands. Due to federal illegality of cannabis, insurers (and brokers and reinsurers) have been reluctant to wade into an industry that remains federally illegal. But this means members of the insurance industry who see working with state-legal cannabis as a logical part of their business plans are left out of working with the industry. And it also means that cannabis businesses have to navigate their own risk management with often expensive and inadequate insurance due to lack of competition in the insurance marketplace.