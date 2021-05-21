newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Protecting Your Business Against the Next Global Catastrophe: Contingent Business Interruption and Supply Chain Insurance

By Andrea Schillaci, Ryan P. Maxwell
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent confluence of events from the Suez Canal crisis, COVID-19 pandemic, and emerging just-in-time logistics models present ongoing global business challenges. In a world where it is not a matter of if, but when, the next global crisis will occur, this article will discuss the scope of commercial insurance coverages currently abuzz, including supply chain and contingent business interruption, and offer proactive business protections from these unexpected events.

www.law.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Logistics#Network Access#Business Models#Alm#Digital#Build#Supply Chain#Benefits#Crisis#Covid 19 Pandemic#Unlimited Access#Free Access#Suez Canal#Websites#Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economycommunalnews.com

How to Streamline Your Supply Chain Process – 3 Tips

Adopting the latest technology will ensure you aren't falling prey to outdated miscommunications and errors. Eliminating the duplication of processes will allow you to save money and time on shipping. Review and optimize your supply chain regularly so that you are never losing money or time due to mismanagement. As...
EconomyLaw.com

Midsize Market Recap: Midsize Firms Have A Competitive Edge in Remote Work—But Perhaps Not For Long

Remote work and hiring is becoming almost standard among both Big Law firms and midsize firms. The question is: What model works best for each firm?. One midsize firm, FisherBroyles, saw its model validated in the pandemic as it added 51 attorneys in 2020 and became the first virtual law firm to break into the Am Law 200, as was reported by The American Lawyer this week. The firm, with no law offices, is perhaps on one extreme end of the spectrum—the other end being brick-and-mortar-dependent firms.
Small BusinessTechRepublic

IoT, AI, analytics and telematics can help small businesses improve their efficiency and bottom line

While many small companies might think they can't afford these technologies in their logistics, that's not the case, even for companies with only a few trucks. Richelieu Hardware operates a two-truck fleet consisting of one five-ton and one 18-wheeler. Richelieu is based in Ottawa, Ontario, but its fleet operation challenges are by no means unique to Canada. In the U.S., for example, 1.2 million companies use trucks, and 90% of them operate six or fewer trucks. If these smaller companies have to compete with larger firms that have the IT budgets to support full-scale logistics, Internet of Things and analytics, it's easy to get discouraged.
Businessloudounnow.com

In Short Supply: Local Businesses Struggling with Supply Chain Shortages

Economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic for businesses both locally and globally looks to be constrained by supply chain shortages and bottlenecks. At a time when consumer confidence is returning and vaccine supply growing, these shortages are resulting in delays and unhappy customers. Last week’s gasoline shortage caused by the...
BusinessZDNet

Global chip shortages, supply chain woes leading to tech infrastructure inflation

Your information technology gear is going to get more expensive due to component shortages, supply chain woes and a demand spike. Cisco Systems' third-quarter results tell the tale. The company is a bellwether for IT demand and typically is an early indicator of what other tech suppliers will see in the future. Gartner has projected that the global semiconductor shortage will run through the second quarter of 2022.
Softwarescmagazine.com

What to do? GSA cyber advisor offers tips on supply chain risk management.

The recent SolarWinds attack left supply chains in an unwanted spotlight, but also in turn spurred urgency around addressing the vulnerabilities that often exist with third-party software. So what should organizations do? Alyssa Feola, cybersecurity advisor in the Technology Transformation Services division within The General Services Administration, spoke with Security...
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

Creating the insurance business of the future

More than 20 years ago – “right back to the genesis of CFC,” as Dave Walsh puts it – the MGA was trying to create a product no-one wanted (cyber insurance) for a medium that no-one really trusted (the internet) via a channel that no-one had ever bought insurance through before (internet service providers).
Economyhotelbusiness.com

Hotels fight for business interruption insurance claims

As the COVID-19 pandemic caused hotels across the country to close their doors—in some cases for a short period and in others, a more extended time—those owners and operators were expecting that their business interruption insurance policies would cover some of their losses. But as they have begun filing claims, they have found that their insurers are denying them coverage.
HealthPosted by
Forbes

The Benefits Of Accessible Customer Service To Customers, Employees And Your Business

Head of Content & Engagement at Enghouse Interactive. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 15% of the world’s population experiences some form of disability. Companies would do well to remind themselves that people with disabilities are also customers who consume their goods and services as well as human resources with skills their business might require and value. By ignoring the needs of a large number of people, organizations may not only make life more difficult for those affected by disabilities but also be missing an opportunity.
Economyscmagazine.com

Post SolarWinds, understanding your supply chain vulnerabilities

The recent SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline hacks showcased the risks associated with supply chains, spurring security professionals to seek out a better understanding of vulnerabilities tied third-party partners and suppliers. Alla Valente, analyst for security and risk at Forrester Research, spoke to Security Weekly’s Matt Alderman about these risks and...
EconomyVoice of America

Plugged In-The Global Supply Chain - Episode 171

Global supply chains are again disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic as economic activity starts to resume. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the causes of the shortages and next steps toward normality with Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, and Thomas Goldsby, co-faculty director of the Global Supply Chain Institute at the University of Tennessee. Airdate: May 19, 2021.
Economypharmalogisticsiq.com

How to restore resiliency with next-level supply chain visibility

We respect your privacy, by clicking "Download Your Copy" you agree to having your details passed onto the sponsor who may promote similar products and services related to your area of interest subject to their privacy policy. You have the right to object. In addition, you will receive our e-newsletter, including information on related online learning opportunities. For further information on how we process and monitor your personal data, and information about your privacy and opt-out rights, click here.
Retailarxiv.org

Contingent Penalty and Contingent Renewal Supply Contracts in High-Tech Industry

Unlike consumer goods industry, a high-tech manufacturer (OEM) often amortizes new product development costs over multiple generations, where demand for each generation is based on advance orders and additional uncertain demand. Also, due to economic reasons and regulations, high-tech OEMs usually source from a single supplier. Relative to the high retail price, the wholesale price for a supplier to produce high-tech components is low. Consequently, incentives are misaligned: the OEM faces relatively high under-stock costs and the supplier faces high over-stock costs. In this paper, we examine supply contracts that are intended to align the incentives between a high-tech OEM and a supplier so that the supplier will invest adequate and yet non-verifiable capacity to meet the OEM's uncertain demand. When focusing on a single generation, the manufacturer can coordinate a decentralized supply chain and extract all surplus by augmenting a traditional wholesale price contract with a "contingent penalty" should the supplier fail to fulfill the OEM's demand. When the resulting penalty is too high to be enforceable, we consider a new class of "contingent renewal" wholesale price contracts with a stipulation: the OEM will renew the contract with the incumbent supplier for the next generation only when the supplier can fulfill the demand for the current generation. By using non-renewal as an implicit penalty, we show that the contingent renewal contract can coordinate the supply chain. While the OEM can capture the bulk of the supply chain profit, this innovative contract cannot enable the OEM to extract the entire surplus.
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

Cybersecurity checklist to protect your online business: a priority for MSMEs in their post-COVID digital transformation

There are two things that have increased exponentially over the last year: the digitization of the economy, and online cybersecurity threats. Although the latter may seem intimidating, they should not discourage entrepreneurs from transforming or launching their digital businesses, as long as they have the right tools and partners to help protect their business and customer data.
EconomyComputer Weekly

Government seeks input on supply chain security

The government has unveiled new proposals to help UK businesses manage cyber security in their digital and third-party IT services supply chains, as a growing body of evidence suggests that the risks to business continuity are hitting unprecedented heights. With supply chains demonstrably threatened through high-profile cyber attacks – a...
Public Healthinsurancebusinessmag.com

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted claims management?

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered some long-lasting changes to the insurance industry as we know it. Challenges have come from all directions. The industry has been tasked with dealing with one of the most systemic loss-driving events of the past century, while at the same time trying to maintain the long-term sustainability of the industry amid a sustained low interest rate environment and a fast-changing risk landscape, dominated by increasingly intangible risks.
Small Businessajot.com

Understanding Transportation Costs for Your Business

The expenses of transportation within your business are something that needs to be kept on top of and reevaluated on a regular basis. As logistics costs can fluctuate extremely often, it’s always important to keep tabs on where your expenditure is going, how much transportation is costing you, and where you can potentially look to save. If your business depends completely on the shipping of materials or a completed product, then transportation costs are always something you’re going to have to include in your business budget and plan accordingly.