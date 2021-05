CTO and Co-Founder of Contrast Security - revolutionary security testing and protection for web applications and web APIs. When Henry Ford introduced the Model T in 1908, his goal was to make automobiles inexpensive enough that average people could purchase them. But inefficiencies in the way cars were manufactured kept prices higher than Ford wanted. On December 1, 1913, he installed the first moving assembly line that encompassed every step of the mass production process. This innovation reduced the time required to build an automobile from 12 hours to just over an hour and a half — an 88% reduction overnight! Manufacturing was forever transformed.