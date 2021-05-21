REVIEW: Seance (2021) dir. Simon Barrett
The Craft recently passed its twenty-fifth anniversary milestone, and while typing those words makes me want to apply for my AARP card, its profile has never loomed quite so large in the pop cultural landscape. Though dismissed as a lark by critics at the time, the film’s goth-girl power fantasy has proven resonant for aging millennials and Tiktok teens alike, particularly as the power of the patriarchy has grown more nakedly malevolent. The influence of The Craft can be seen in everything from teen-witch TV shows like The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and American Horror Story: Coven to the spook-pop stylings of Billie Eilish, as well as, of course, the movies. The latest entry in the teen coven canon is Seance, and while it never truly transcends the genre, its charms do more than enough to recommend it.bostonhassle.com