REVIEW: Seance (2021) dir. Simon Barrett

If there’s anyone that truly believes in the expression, “Everything old is new again”, they probably live in Hollywood. And they are probably a movie studio exec. That’s because there seems to be a reboot, remake, or (the marketers coined this new phrase) a “re-imagining” of a familiar story or concept. Now, this week, the “old” part of that adage is really being put to the test…or stretched thin. After all, the last one hit theatres less than four years ago, And as for the original 2004 entry, it was followed up by six sequels every year, reminding us of the “B” movie franchises of the 30s and 40s, in which you could count on a yearly visit from Andy Hardy’s family, Tarzan, and Boston Blackie. I’m referring to the SAW series. This weekend we’ll see a new spin (sorry) on them via a new thriller whose original subtitle included “From the Book of Saw”, but will now appear on theatre marquees and box office listings as simply SPIRAL. And around it goes…