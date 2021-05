The Yellow Brick Road Car Show will be hosting a “T-Buckets and T-Birds” car show this weekend. Light Park in Liberal will once again be the staging area for the local car show. Also coming this year will be Rodding USA Magazine. The show will feature cars from all over the country with an emphasis on T-Birds and T-Buckets, however all are vehicles welcome. The event is Saturday at Light Park with registration from 8-11 and the car show from 8:00am-3:00pm. The awards will be presented at 3. There will be drawings and prizes throughout the day and a 50/50 pot to benefit the local Boy Scouts. Also there will be a National Beef Cornhole Tour stop at Car Show. Saturday May 15th at 10am with registration at 9:30am this is a Double elimination tournament. Cash Prizes awarded. Call 624-3891 to enter!