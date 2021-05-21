The Year of Peak SPAC? The SPAC Gold Rush and Implications for D&O Liability and Insurance

The SPAC market has exploded, growing from 59 IPOs in 2019 to 248 in 2020. There have been more SPAC IPOs in 2021 than in all of last year. In response to this rapid explosion, the Securities and Exchange Commission released three public statements that, taken together, demonstrate that SPACs are under increasing regulatory scrutiny. The implications of this for the market are still being worked out, but SPAC sponsors and target companies should proceed with added caution.