The Year of Peak SPAC? The SPAC Gold Rush and Implications for D&O Liability and Insurance
2021 may be known as the year of peak SPAC, given the explosion in Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) initial public offering (IPO) transactions. SPAC transactions have implications for D&O liabilities as well as the insurance to pay those liabilities. Because SPACs present novel issues, we expect both plaintiff’s lawyers and insurance companies to take some creative positions not always helpful to D&O policyholders.www.law.com