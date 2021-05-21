newsbreak-logo
A WOW moment to relieve stress for Milby High School students

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of Houston teens joined city leaders to cycle their worries away and enjoy a real WOW, moment. Our Melissa Wilson has more!

Houston, TX
KHOU

50 Cent bringing advanced business labs to 3 HISD high schools

HOUSTON — Houston has welcomed music icon 50 Cent with open arms, and now the accomplished rapper and businessman is returning the love with plans for more financial investments. According to Mayor Sylvester Turner, the rapper's charity organization G Unity Foundation and Houston United Group have partnered to found an...
Houston, TX

High school students ride for mental health at Wellness on Wheels event

Rene Gonzalez stood in front of the pack of about 40 cyclists Saturday morning, feet in pedals, ready to lead a 12-mile ride across the East End. Gonzalez created Wellness on Wheels in 2020 to improve student mental health at Milby High School, where he works as student support manager for Communities in Schools, a non-profit that provides students mental health services, dropout prevention and other resources.
Houston, TX

Prom Fever Takes Over at BISH

Just a few weeks ago, the Year 11 students at BIS Houston were officially invited to celebrate the end of their exams in June at prom. Since then, there have been some unexpected events popping up. Just two weeks before the first exam was planned to go on, the tests at BIS Houston were cancelled, resulting in much confusion among students and faculty.
Houston, TX

Houston rescue steps up to help unvaccinated, unwanted dogs in the Plum Grove area

While many people were celebrating Mother’s Day on May 9, a group of volunteers with This is Houston animal rescue were immunizing and treating 75 dogs at a pop-up animal clinic in the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove. By 11 a.m., the surge of people seeking treatment for their animals had depleted all of the medications that were donated to the animal rescue, and the clinic was forced to close early.
Houston, TX

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of "the resort-style athletic" Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
Houston, TX

Hunan Garden is victim of redevelopment

Kingwood has lost a dining treasure. Hunan Garden served its last meal, at least at its current location in the “old” H-E-B shopping center, May 16. “I am deeply saddened to say that, after 34 years in business in Kingwood, Hunan Garden will be closing its doors,” owner Jenny Wang Hou posted on her Facebook page April 22.
Houston, TX

50 Cent, HISD announce new student entrepreneur program

With a post on social media –complete with the Astrodome in the background and an Astros hat atop his head—50 Cent announced earlier this month that he was moving to Houston. The reason? His caption simply read “I’ll explain later.”. That reason, it turns out, was in part to support...
Pearland, TX

Family and friends hold emotional tributes for mom found dead

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) — A prayer and vigil ceremony was held in honor of Houston mother of three, Erica Hernandez, who was missing for 22 days before she was found. Family, friends, and supporters gathered around the pond in Pearland’s Shadow Creek Ranch Neighborhood where Hernandez was found in her submerged vehicle on Tuesday, just two days after Mother’s Day.
Harris County, TX

Cy-Fair school notebook: 'Backpacks of Love' help students succeed

Cy-Fair ISD’s Families in Transition program — a program providing support and services to students identified as homeless — carried out a new initiative this spring called Backpacks of Love. “The Backpacks of Love project was designed to ensure that students in grades 3-12 were equipped with tools that enabled...
Houston, TX

Schools become mobile vaccination sites as providers target 12 to 15-year-olds

HOUSTON - Local COVID-19 vaccine providers are noting an uptick in demand. They attribute it to interest in getting 12-to-15-year-olds vaccinated since the FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine for that age group on Monday. Vaccine providers are partnering with schools to host mobile vaccine clinics. Houston city leaders and educators...
Houston, TX

HCA expanding Level 2 trauma care to two more locations

In a Houston Chronicle story in 2016 by reporter Todd Ackerman, a doctor was quoted as saying, “Right now, in trauma care, where you live determines if you live.”. On April 12, 2021, while on his way home from work late Monday afternoon Levi Harris was in a single vehicle accident when the steering box and brakes on his truck failed and he struck a tree going 70 mph. Harris was cognizant enough to get himself out of the truck before collapsing on the lawn of the home where he struck the tree. He suffered major life-threatening injuries including a broken sternum in three places, a collapsed lung, a painful burn on his cheek and ear from the air bag, and a serious tear in one of the main arteries to his heart. His life was in the balance as he was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe Hospital’s Level II trauma center where he was immediately rushed into surgery. He survived the surgery and spent three days in the intensive care unit.