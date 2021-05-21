State College follows PA guidelines for masks but keeps COVID-19 ordinance, with some changes
State College loosened its mask mandate Friday to allow people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 to forgo wearing a mask in most places. Borough Council voted 5-2 during a special meeting to make the change to its ordinance, and also to quadruple the outdoor gathering size limit at residences to 100. The indoor gathering limit at residences was doubled to 50. Gathering limits at borough parks and municipal property was doubled to 100.www.centredaily.com