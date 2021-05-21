EWU hires Joddie Gleason as women’s basketball coach

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly has agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2027. Terms were not released. Athletic director Jamie Pollard said the extension should assure prospective recruits that Fennelly will be coach for the foreseeable future. Fennelly, who will be entering his 27th season at Iowa State, has led the Cyclones to the NCAA Tournament 19 times. The Cyclones reached the second round last season, finished 17-11 and were fourth in the Big 12 at 12-6. He picked up his 700th career victory in January. “I love coming to work every day and I am energized by the opportunity to continue to positively impact the young women in our program,” Fennelly said Wednesday. “I’ve been blessed beyond words and am eager to continue the journey we started 26 years ago.” Fennelly’s career mark is 706-337, including 540-284 at Iowa State. He won 166 games at Toledo before coming to Iowa State. His teams have made the NCAA Tournament 21 times, including two at Toledo. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to help put Memphis ahead to stay and the Grizzlies eliminated the San Antonio Spurs, 100-96, on Wednesday night in the first Western Conference play-in game. The Grizzlies will play the Golden State Warriors or the Los Angeles Lakers, who played later Wednesday night for the No. 7 seed, for the No. 8 seed Friday night and a first-round series starting Sunday against the top-seeded Utah Jazz. Memphis is trying to snap a skid of three straight seasons without a postseason berth. HOCKEY The New Jersey Devils hired former U.S. national team captain Meghan Duggan a manager of player development on Wednesday, making her the latest prominent women’s player to join an NHL team front office. Duggan joins fellow Americans Kendall Coyne Schofield and Cammi Granato and Canadian rivals Hayley Wickenheiser and Danielle Goyette in NHL coaching or management jobs. Coyne Schofield joined Chicago in November as player development coach, Granato is a scout for Seattle and Goyette this week joined Toronto as director of player development when Wickenheiser was promoted to senior director. BOSTON — Craig Smith scored 5:48 into the second overtime Wednesday night to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals and a 2-1 lead in the East Division first-round playoff series. RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho scored in the first and third periods, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped all 22 shots he faced to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-0 victory over Nashville and a 2-0 lead over the Predators in their first-round playoff series. COLLEGE ATHLETICS Duke is promoting Nina King to become the school’s next athletics director. The school’s announcement Wednesday means King will become only the third Black woman working as an athletics director in the Power Five conferences, joining Carla Williams at fellow Atlantic Coast Conference school Virginia and Candice Lee at Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference. King, 42, is currently a senior deputy athletics director for administration and legal affairs as well as chief of staff, working on the staff of retiring athletics director Kevin White at Duke since 2008. White previously served as the athletic director at Loras College and Notre Dame. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference has given its 14 member schools $23 million each to help offset the financial impact of COVID-19 on their athletic programs. The league announced the supplemental revenue distribution Wednesday. The SEC said it plans to use future conference revenues from increased media rights fees to pay for the one-time supplement to the 2020-21 fiscal year payouts. BASEBALL ST. LOUIS — Busch Stadium will return to full capacity starting June 14, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday. The Cardinals announced on May 14 that fully vaccinated fans were no longer required to wear masks inside the stadium. OLYMPICS LAGOS, Nigeria — Lee Evans, the record-setting sprinter who wore a black beret in a sign of protest at the 1968 Olympics, died Wednesday. He was 74. Evans became the first man to crack 44 seconds in the 400 meters, winning the gold medal at the Mexico City Games in 43.86. His victory came shortly after his teammates, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, were sent home from the Olympics for raising their fists on the medals stand. GOLF KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Steve Stricker would love to have Tiger Woods at Whistling Straits as one of his assistant captains. He just doesn’t know if Woods will be available for duty four months from now. Stricker says he was recently on a zoom call with Woods — topic not disclosed — and said his spirits were great and he seemed to be in a better place while recovering from multiple leg injuries from his Feb. 23 car crash in Los Angeles.