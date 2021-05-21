newsbreak-logo
Basketball

EWU hires Joddie Gleason as women’s basketball coach

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Washington has hired Seattle’s Joddie Gleason as women’s basketball coach. Gleason has spent the past five years as associate head coach at Seattle, and previously spent 12 years as head coach at Humboldt State. Gleason replaces Wendy Schuller, who spent 20 years as Eastern Washington’s head coach and was...

