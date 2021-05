LIBERAL – Neosho County baseball won its first playoff game versus Seward in Liberal on Friday afternoon. The Panthers won a close one, 10-7. Centerfielder Andrew Brautman hit 2 for 5 with a three-run home run; second baseman Jordon Helm was 2 for 5 with a three-run double; Luke Burk tallied a 1-for-3 day with a ribbie; shortstop Daegan Brady, who returned from a high-ankle sprain, went 2 for 6; left fielder Khalil Thrasher went 1 for 5 with a two-run home run; designated hitter and pitcher Brett Wiemers went 1 for 4 with an RBI; and right fielder Drew Miller had a 1-for-3 outing.