Did the COVID lockdowns kill 83,000 Americans?

Liberal First
 1 day ago

COVID cost the U.S. dearly. Almost 600,000 Americans have died of the disease. But, when you compare the death rates in 2020 (when the virus raged) with those in 2019 (when there was no virus), there were about 83,000 more deaths in 2020. That death total is over and above...

Public HealthMadera Tribune

Opinion: Institutional stupidity — the CDC

A little more than a week ago, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) proclaimed that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or practice physical distancing, “except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, of territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.”
Public HealthWRAL

No, CDC didn't 'admit' overcounting COVID-19 cases in hospitals

An article widely shared on Facebook claims to have caught the leadership of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a "gotcha" moment, admitting to attributing unrelated deaths to COVID-19. The article from The Gateway Pundit, a conservative news site, is headlined, "CDC director finally admits that COVID cases...
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

More Americans Search For Fake Vaccine Cards As CDC Changes Mask Guidelines

Searches for fake COVID-19 vaccination cards surged in the last week. The spike comes after the CDC announced new coronavirus guidelines. As per new guidelines, fully vaccinated Americans are not required to wear masks. Google data indicates that searches for fake COVID-19 vaccination cards spiked across the United States after...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
UPI News

Many people in U.S. take meds that weaken COVID-19 vaccine response

A small but significant percentage of people in the United States take medications that can hamper their immune system and its response to COVID-19 vaccines, researchers say. Their analysis of data from more than 3 million adults under 65 with private insurance found that nearly 3% take immunosuppressive drugs. Those include chemotherapy medications and steroids such as prednisone.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

60% of Americans set to have received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Biden says

President Joe Biden said Monday that 60% of Americans are set to have received at least one shot of their COVID-19 vaccine dose this week. The milestone comes as COVID-19 deaths in the country have hit their lowest level in 10 months (https://www.fox26houston.com/news/us-covid-19-deaths-hit-lowest-level-in-10-months) and as the country inches closer to Biden’s target of 70% of American adults to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 160 million fully vaccinated, by the Fourth of July.
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

900,000 Americans Estimated To Have Died From COVID-19, Study Says

Around 905,000 Americans may have died from COVID-19, according to a new study that arrived at a substantially higher number than the official government tally of 577,000 U.S. deaths. In India, where the coronavirus is maxing out hospital beds and leaving would-be patients gasping for air, the real number of...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

Biden unveils target of 70% of Americans vaccinated by 4 July – what then for the remaining 30%?

The Biden administration has announced a new goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of US adults with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and for 160 million adults to be fully vaccinated by 4 July.This new vaccination goal, which was released by the White House ahead of President Joe Biden’s address on Tuesday afternoon, gives the federal government two months to reach those milestones.“People who are not fully vaccinated can still die every day from Covid-19,” Mr Biden said when announcing the new goal. “This is your choice ... it’s life and death.” In recent weeks, Mr...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

This State Just Imposed a COVID Lockdown

Due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases, Oregon is moving 15 counties to the Extreme Risk level effective Friday, April 30 through Thursday, May 6; activities like indoor dining will be banned. "If we don't act now, doctors, nurses, hospitals, and other health care providers in Oregon will be stretched to their limits treating severe cases of COVID-19," said Governor Kate Brown. "Today's announcement will save lives and help stop COVID-19 hospitalizations from spiking even higher. With new COVID-19 variants widespread in so many of our communities, it will take all of us working together to bring this back under control." Read on to see why cases might rise in your state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.
Public Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

Health officials: No shame in vaccinated people wearing masks

Vaccinated Americans should not be ashamed if they’re not yet comfortable removing their masks in public, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. What You Need To Know. Vaccinated Americans should not be ashamed if they’re not yet comfortable removing their masks in public, CDC...
Public Healthkfgo.com

U.S. administers 283.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 283,941,223 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning and distributed 357,250,375 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 281,595,351 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 21 out of...
Public HealthAppeal-Democrat

Two-thirds of adults in state at least partially vaccinated

Two-thirds of adult Californians are now at least partially vaccinated for COVID-19 – a hopeful milestone as the state trudges toward the level of widespread community protection officials and experts believe is necessary to end the pandemic once and for all. To date, 67.1% of residents age 18 and older...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Total deaths due to COVID-19 underestimated by 20% in US counties

Deaths caused by indirect effects of the pandemic emphasize the need for policy changes that address widening health and racial inequities. More than 15 months into the pandemic, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is nearing 600,000. But COVID-19 deaths may be underestimated by 20%, according to a new, first-of-its-kind study from Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH), the University of Pennsylvania, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Public Healthbtrtoday.com

Why Aren't More Americans Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine?

The United States’ march toward pre-pandemic normalcy is now a full sprint. More than 45 percent of Americans have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far. The CDC eased its guidance on mask restrictions last week, advising that fully vaccinated people can go without one both indoors and out. Live music is slowly returning; people are going to sporting events, movie theaters, restaurants, and bars with more regularity.