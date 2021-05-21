Free Summer Movie Series Coming to Tuscaloosa, Alabama

This Juneteenth, the UA Black Faculty and Staff Association will hold an open virtual celebration. The guest list has some very powerful speakers in the line up. Juneteenth will be here before we know it and the BFSA at the University of Alabama wants to invite you to their Juneteenth virtual celebrations. The celebrations will take place via Facebook on June 10 and June 14. The BFSA announced their guest speakers, including a Juneteenth Activist and Advocate who was instrumental in getting Juneteenth Recognized in 47 States.