Tuscaloosa, AL

Free Summer Movie Series Coming to Tuscaloosa, Alabama

By Savannah Bullard
Posted by 
105.1 The Block
105.1 The Block
 1 day ago
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa announced Friday that the local media company will host a free movie series that will take place in Government Plaza this summer. Free Movies Downtown at Sundown will be a six-week event where the Tuscaloosa community can gather in the plaza to enjoy a family-friendly film, free of charge. The event is supported by presenting sponsors Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports, the City of Tuscaloosa, Pepsi and Bryant Bank.

105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/
