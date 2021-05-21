newsbreak-logo
Moran proposes legislation to ship vaccine worldwide

Liberal First
 1 day ago

More people are needing access to the COVID-19 vaccine and recently, a Kansas senator helped draft an amendment to help with just that. Wednesday, U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) introduced an amendment to the Endless Frontier Act that would urge the U.S. Department of State, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to share excess COVID-19 vaccines with countries in need, according to a release from Moran's office.

