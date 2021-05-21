Moran proposes legislation to ship vaccine worldwide

WASHINGTON — As the United States moves toward COVID-19 herd immunity, one thing is particularly frustrating: We don’t know what herd immunity will actually look like. This is not an indication of failed scientific inquiry. Rather, it results from hard limits on our knowledge of a new virus. We know from long experience, for example, that the measles virus is wickedly contagious. One person with measles will infect up to 90% of the nonimmune people they encounter. To prevent outbreaks, it takes about 90% vaccine coverage.