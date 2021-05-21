Prep notebook: Five area teams advance to quarterfinals of boys volleyball playoffs

LONG BEACH — The two words that summarize the regular season-ending series between the Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton softball teams on Saturday are Shock and Awe. The awe belongs to Long Beach. Senior Kellie White pitched her third complete-game win in two days in a 1-0 victory that gave LBSU the Big West Conference regular-season title, its first since 2014, and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.