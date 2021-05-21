newsbreak-logo
Prep notebook: Five area teams advance to quarterfinals of boys volleyball playoffs

By Robert Morales
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive area boys volleyball teams were victorious in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs Thursday and advanced to the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 26. Moore League teams Long Beach Poly and Long Beach Wilson won their second-round Division 3 matches. The Jackrabbits defeated Damien 3-0 and will next play at fourth-seeded Canyon of Anaheim, a 3-0 winner over South Pasadena. The third-seeded Bruins swept Windward and will next play at Westlake, which defeated Dos Pueblos 3-1.

www.presstelegram.com
Related
Fullerton, CAdailytitan.com

Softball loses Big West title to Long Beach State

Cal State Fullerton’s softball team failed to defend the crown, as they dropped the final three games of the season to Long Beach State this weekend. With the three-game sweep, Long Beach claims their ninth Big West Conference Championship and first since 2014. Fullerton came into the series with an...
Long Beach, CAPosted by
The 562

The562.org’s Athletes of the Week

Congratulations to our winners and thanks to Naples Rib Company for their sponsorship. It was a big week for Poly’s Kenny Barnabee, who led the Jackrabbits to wins in two sports. He scored a goal in the school’s first-round CIF soccer playoff win then went ⅔ with 2 RBIs in Poly’s baseball win over Millikan, scoring the game-tying run on a triple.
Long Beach, CAlongbeachstate.com

Kokx’s Tenth-Inning Walkoff Home Run Gives Dirtbags Series Win over CSUB

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Connor Kokx launched a walkoff home run to left-center to lead off the bottom of the tenth as Long Beach State (21-14, 19-13 BWC) picked up the series win over CSU Bakersfield (19-16, 16-12 BWC) on Sunday. The 3-2 victory marks the first extra-inning win of the season and gives the Dirtbags eight wins in their last nine games.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
The 562

Long Beach State Softball Wins Big West Championship

Bases loaded. Two outs. A one-run game with a championship on the line. It’s the situation every kid dreams of when practicing alone in the backyard, and it’s the predicament Long Beach State pitcher Kellie White found herself in on Saturday at the LBSU Softball Complex. The Beach needed one...
Long Beach, CAPosted by
The 562

CIF Boys’ Volleyball Brackets Released

Moore League champion and undefeated Wilson (8-0) leads three Long Beach teams into the CIF Southern Section playoffs this week, with Wilson, Poly, and Millikan all playing first-round games on Tuesday, with second round games to follow Thursday. The quarterfinals and semifinals would take place next week for any team advancing.
Long Beach, CAWhittier Daily News

Long Beach State softball edges Cal State Fullerton to win Big West title

LONG BEACH — The two words that summarize the regular season-ending series between the Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton softball teams on Saturday are Shock and Awe. The awe belongs to Long Beach. Senior Kellie White pitched her third complete-game win in two days in a 1-0 victory that gave LBSU the Big West Conference regular-season title, its first since 2014, and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Long Beach, CARiverside Press Enterprise

UCLA softball is No. 2 seed, will host Long Beach State in 4-team NCAA regional

As expected, the defending national champion UCLA softball team will begin its quest for the program’s 13th NCAA title on its home turf. The Pac-12 co-champions received the No. 2 national seed for the 64-team NCAA tournament when the bracket was revealed Sunday night. The Bruins will host a four-team, double-elimination regional Friday-Sunday at Easton Stadium.
Long Beach, CAPioneer Press

NCAA softball: Gophers to face Fresno State in L.A. regional

The Minnesota Gophers (29-11) are heading back to the NCAA softball tournament after they were selected for the 64-team field on Sunday. The Gophers will compete in the Los Angeles regional, where they will play Fresno State (36-10) in their first game at 7 p.m. Friday. No. 2 UCLA (38-3)...
Long Beach, CAPosted by
The 562

Baseball: Poly Wins Extra-Inning Classic At Millikan

Regardless of how the rest of the Moore League baseball season plays out, Friday’s clash between Long Beach Poly (17-5, 7-1) and Millikan (15-4, 6-3) should be remembered for what it was: an emotional, well-played game of baseball. After a slew of terrific plays and unexpected twists and turns, the visiting Jackrabbits emerged with a hard-fought 6-2 win in eight innings to remain solely atop the Moore League standings.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
The 562

Long Beach State Dirtbags Extend Winning Streak

The Long Beach State Dirtbags are playing their best baseball of the year. LBSU beat Cal State Bakersfield 5-1 in Big West Conference action on Friday night at Bohl Diamond at Blair Field. It is the sixth consecutive win for the Dirtbags. Coach Eric Valenzuela, pitcher Johnathan Lavallee and third baseman Tanner Carlson all said that good practices and repetition has been key to the turnaround.