Prep notebook: Five area teams advance to quarterfinals of boys volleyball playoffs
Five area boys volleyball teams were victorious in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs Thursday and advanced to the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 26. Moore League teams Long Beach Poly and Long Beach Wilson won their second-round Division 3 matches. The Jackrabbits defeated Damien 3-0 and will next play at fourth-seeded Canyon of Anaheim, a 3-0 winner over South Pasadena. The third-seeded Bruins swept Windward and will next play at Westlake, which defeated Dos Pueblos 3-1.www.presstelegram.com