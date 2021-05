SAINTS PERSPECTIVE, Casandra Norin, SCCC Library Director. The President of SCCC, Brad Bennett, recently said that “Community” was the middle name of Seward County Community College. That idea extends to the library at the college as well. The SCCC Library is already a popular place for students to study, work on their homework or just relax between classes, but the entire community can use its resources. We love seeing students using the library, but we also enjoy community members coming in and checking us out, too.