Famous Toyota Supra From 'Fast & Furious' Is Going Up For Auction
In 2001, The Fast and the Furious brought the American tuner car scene to a global audience and launched a movie franchise that has kept getting crazier until there was a rocket-propelled Pontiac Fiero going into space in F9. Now, there's a chance to own the automotive star of the original film: the Toyota Supra belonging to Brian O'Conner as played by Paul Walker. Barrett-Jackson will auction the car in Las Vegas at the sale from June 17 through 19.www.motor1.com