Famous Toyota Supra From 'Fast & Furious' Is Going Up For Auction

There is a question hovering over every car lover’s mind, and it has to do with the ongoing shift from cars to crossovers and SUVs. While brands such as Chevrolet and Ford have already built an inventory of large and small crossovers, others will be forced to join the party inadvertently and a little late. This continued shift notwithstanding, it might be quite a long time before there is a total demise of the small car. If this were to happen, the likes of Ferrari and Bugatti, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini would all need to reinvent their business. They are among brands that haven’t fully ventured into the SUV market.