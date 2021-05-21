newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Famous Toyota Supra From 'Fast & Furious' Is Going Up For Auction

By Chris Bruce
Posted by 
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2001, The Fast and the Furious brought the American tuner car scene to a global audience and launched a movie franchise that has kept getting crazier until there was a rocket-propelled Pontiac Fiero going into space in F9. Now, there's a chance to own the automotive star of the original film: the Toyota Supra belonging to Brian O'Conner as played by Paul Walker. Barrett-Jackson will auction the car in Las Vegas at the sale from June 17 through 19.

www.motor1.com
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Auction#Toyota Supra#Las Vegas#The Fast And The Furious#Film Star#Automotive#American#Pontiac#The Shark Shop#Bomex#Apr#Movie#19 Inch Five Spoke Wheels#Sale#Trd Style Hood#Exterior Shots#Gallery#El Segundo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Gold
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Carsmotor1.com

Watch Tesla Model 3 Standard Range race Toyota GR Supra 2.0

Popular YouTube influencer Everyman Driver got his hands on a Toyota GR Supra to compare to his Tesla Model 3. We've seen the Supra race several Teslas in the past, but typically, the Toyota is tricked out. In addition, the Tesla Model 3 Performance is usually the one to watch for when it comes to drag races.
Carsmoderntiredealer.com

Alligator TPMS Sensor Aligns With New Toyota Supra

The Alligator sens.it RS universal TPMS sensors from Wegmann automotive USA Inc. cover the fifth generation Toyota Supra. The Supra is among Toyota's vehicles with auto-learn TPMS sensors. The car's system should automatically learn TPMS changes (new tires, wheels or sensors) after a few minutes of driving, and tire pressures will update on the control display.
Carsaftermarketnews.com

Alligator Sens.It RS TPMS Now Covers 5th-Gen Toyota Supra

Alligator sens.it RS universal TPMS sensors now cover the recently re-launched fifth generation Toyota Supra and provides the full array of OE functionalities included in this new sports car. This car is one of a growing number of Toyota vehicles that can auto learn TPMS sensors. Unlike other vehicles that...
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

Toyota's 2021 Supra Comes Named Performance Vehicle Of Texas At This Year's Texas Auto Roundup

PLANO, Texas, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota's dynamic 2021 Supra 3.0 Premium was honored with two awards at the Texas Auto Writers Association's (TAWA) 2021 Auto Roundup. Impressing with its 384 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque, the 2021 Supra won the highest mark in the performance coupe category and was named the Performance Vehicle of Texas at the signature spring driving event.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Winter Presents a Major Problem for the 2020 Toyota Supra 3.0

“Winter is coming” isn’t something owners of the 2020 Toyota Supra 3.0 want to hear. Several vehicle reviewers who test-drove the Supra 3.0 over winter complained that it sits too low to traverse over snow-covered streets. While you don’t have to worry about outrunning the undead, there is nothing more embarrassing than having your low-sitting sports car teeter-tottering on its undercarriage.
Carsbringatrailer.com

See Where They Rust: Toyota Supra Mk II

Rust is one of the most frequent topics in BaT discussion threads, and it’s an occupational hazard when dealing with collector vehicles. It’s been a little while since we’ve done one of these features, but knowing where to look for corrosion is essential when buying or caring for an older vehicle.
Carshotcars.com

10 Captivating Facts About The Discontinued Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

There is a question hovering over every car lover’s mind, and it has to do with the ongoing shift from cars to crossovers and SUVs. While brands such as Chevrolet and Ford have already built an inventory of large and small crossovers, others will be forced to join the party inadvertently and a little late. This continued shift notwithstanding, it might be quite a long time before there is a total demise of the small car. If this were to happen, the likes of Ferrari and Bugatti, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini would all need to reinvent their business. They are among brands that haven’t fully ventured into the SUV market.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

This Lamborghini Test Mule Could Be For The Final Aventador

The Lamborghini Aventador seems to be getting a grand finale before the introduction of the supercar's successor. The mystery machine reveals some interesting details in this spy video. Judging by what's visible this vehicle looks a lot like the existing Lamborghini Aventador S. However, the car has the diffuser and...
CarsCarscoops

Genesis G70 Undercuts BMW And Audi, Corvette Z06 And ZR1 Testing, Ford Explorer Timberline, NASCAR Shake-Up, Ferrari 812 Competizione: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The base 2.0T version of the Korean sports sedan costs significantly less than the equivalent Audi A4 ($40,145), BMW 330i ($42,895) and Mercedes C300 ($42,650). At the other end of the scale, the range-topping V6 Launch Edition will set you back $53,345.
Moviesmanofmany.com

John Cena Teases Mid-Engine Dodge Charger from New ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Movie

With the premiere of Fast & Furious 9 only a month away, John Cena has started a weekly video series called Get Fast & Furious with John Cena. The title sounds rather disturbing, however, the series is far less awkward. It showcases Fast 9’s upcoming car selection which is set to feature some of the franchises best since Tokyo Drift. At least, if this first choice is anything to go off.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Eternally for Sale, This 1996 Honda Accord Woodie Wagon Is a Weird Car With a Weirder Past

The "Wicked Wagon" keeps popping up for sale, though we're not really sure who's buying. The concept of using wood as a major structural component in automotive bodies was dead by the 1950s as all-steel construction became the norm. Cars into the 1970s sported fake woodgrain trim pieces recalling the general aesthetic, but the concept quickly became old hat past then. The concept has only become more dated since then, but that didn't stop someone from building a wood-trimmed 1996 Honda Accord—which is on sale for the astounding price of just $29,997, listed for sale on Duncan Imports and Classics.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Famous ReRun Motorhome Going Up For Auction Soon

If you're a frequent Motor1.com reader with a good memory, you might remember this Chevrolet C30 motorhome from the 2018 SEMA Show. Now, Mecum will auction it on Friday, May 21. It'll sell for an estimated $175,000 to $200,000. Builder Creative Mobile Interiors calls this rig ReRun because of its...