BEATRICE – Gage Area Growth Enterprise has formally accepted a grant from Nebraska Public Power District. The $20,000 grant will be used to defray costs of creating a site survey and plan for property at the northwest edge of Beatrice. A next step will be to settle contract details with a consulting firm that will do the survey and plan. The economic development group known as NGage secured an option on a 260-acre site, as it works to attract companies to the area.