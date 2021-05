Crystal Lake Community Consolidated School District 47 recently issued the following announcement. The annual District 47 art show features the creativity of students in kindergarten through 8th grade. In the past, the student art show has been held at The Dole mansion in Crystal Lake. This year, due to COVID-19, the art show is virtual with student artwork displayed against backdrops of real images from The Dole, so it will feel as though you’re inside this historic community landmark and professional art gallery!