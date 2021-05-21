newsbreak-logo
2021 Class Superlatives

By Evan Crowell
DawgsDaily
The early enrollees from the 2021 recruiting class have officially wrapped up their first semester in college. They will now prepare for their true freshman seasons and get ready to don the red and black officially for the first time.

Here are the class superlatives for the group according to Dawgs Daily on SI.com.

Most Likely to Play Early: Nyland Green, CB

Corner Nyland Green has impressed many during spring practices. He played extremely well on his evaluation day and has put in the work to get physically ready for an SEC schedule.

He will see time early largely out of necessity. Georgia has no substantial experience returning on the outside this year and needs Green to step up and play a role, whether it be as a starter or depth.

Green should play very well despite being so young. He went through a gauntlet of Division One receivers in high school and has all of the intangibles to succeed early.

Most Likely to Succeed: Brock Vandagriff, QB

It is hard to envision a scenario in which Vandagriff does not pan out for the Bulldogs. He is currently in an ongoing battle with quarterback Carson Beck for the starting quarterback job in 2022.

Vandagriff has been scrutinized and evaluated all offseason by the coaching staff and held up well. He brings elite athleticism to the table and has first-round arm strength.

He is still raw at the moment but has shown that he has the work ethic to correct his flaws. We don't know when Brock will see the field, but when he does it seems certain that the result is a lot of Bulldog victories.

Best Work Ethic: Chaz Chambliss, OLB

This one is obvious. Chambliss has been a leader in the locker room since he set foot onto campus in January.

According to sources around the team, Chambliss lives in the weight room. His athleticism says that he shouldn't be anywhere near an SEC field at the moment but he could see cleanup duty as soon as this fall for the Bulldogs because of the work he puts in.

Biggest Surprise: Lovasea Carroll, CB

Georgia initially recruited Carroll to play running back. However, the room was crowded and upon arriving Carroll was quickly asked to change his position to corner.

He took the position change in stride and has been a difference-maker in camp. His body type is more natural at corner and he made several plays in each of the three scrimmages this offseason.

Head coach Kirby Smart has remarked about how well Carroll has handled the situation. Smart loves players that can handle adversity and at the moment Carroll has dealt with more than any 2021 signee.

Most Likely to Outperform Their Ranking: Adonai Mitchell, WR

Recruiting services, SI All-American included, seem to have missed big time on wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. He had no attention heading into Georgia and now has everyone in Athens talking about what a difference-maker he will be this fall.

Mitchell made multiple splash plays in the Red and Black scrimmage. He went over 100 yards and developed an obvious connection with quarterback JT Daniels.

Mitchell is slated to play a lot as a true freshman in the absence of wide receiver George Pickens. He has a chance to contend for the freshman All-SEC team if he maximizes his snaps.

Most Likely to Be a First Round Pick: Amarius Mims, T

This one was tough. There are a host of talented players from this recruiting class but ultimately Mims has the best chance to end up hearing his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft.

His upside is a franchise left tackle who makes multiple All-Pro teams during his professional career. Despite being a young player at a position like tackle that doesn't typically see early success, Mims held his own during spring practice.

Expect to hear from Mims very soon. He is a walking top-15 draft pick and will continue the proud tradition of tackles from Georgia having success in the NFL.

