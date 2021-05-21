newsbreak-logo
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar advances for eighth straight week

By Fergal Smith
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * The Canadian dollar trades in a range of 1.2027 to 1.2094 * For the week, the loonie strengthens 0.4% * Flash estimate shows Canadian retail sales falling in April * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.7% higher By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as encouraging U.S. factory data boosted the greenback, with the loonie adding to a streak of weekly gains and staying in reach of a 6-year high. The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2055 to the greenback, or 82.95 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2027 to 1.2094. For the week, it was up 0.4%, the eighth consecutive week it has advanced, which is the longest streak since 2016. On Tuesday, the loonie touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013, bolstered by the recent surge in prices for some of the commodities that Canada produces on prospects for global economic recovery. The reaction of markets, including bonds and copper, to the U.S. data "came to the rescue for USDCAD," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Copper fell 1.5% and the U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies after data showed U.S. factory activity gathering speed in early May. Investors have worried that the heating up of the U.S. economy could raise the outlook for inflation, prompting the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Canadian retail sales plunged by 5.1% in April, Statistics Canada said in a preliminary estimate, a fall that analysts said coincided with provincial efforts to fight a third wave of COVID-19. Statscan also said March retail trade rose by 3.6% from February, surpassing estimates for a 2.3% increase. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.7% higher at $63.58 a barrel as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico, threatening production. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve in a shortened session ahead of Monday's Victoria Day holiday. The 10-year was nearly unchanged at 1.543%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

